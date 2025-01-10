Snowshoe 5K is Jan. 25

The Yeti or Not snowshoe 5K will be Saturday, Jan, 25 at Mountain Creek in Vernon.

The annual event organized by the township’s Board of Recreation includes a 5K tromp across the ridge of the mountain or the final mile option, which is not timed.

Runners, walkers or those trying out snowshoes for the first time are welcome. Ride the cab to the top of the mountain.

The cost is $25. Bring your own shoes.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/VikingSnowshoeInvasion

Registration and check in is at 7:30 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94.

The lift will take people up the mountain starting at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.

For information, send email to mdowntain@vernontwp.com