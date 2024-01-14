Space, Fantasia, Inganamort take office

Parker Space was sworn in as a state senator and Dawn Fantasia and Mike Inganamort as members of the state Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Trenton.

All three Republicans represent Legislative District 24, which includes Sussex County and parts of Morris and Warren counties.

“It’s a privilege to continue to represent the residents in the 24th Legislative District now in the Senate,” said Space, was the deputy minority whip of the Assembly, where he served for 10 years. “I will continue to fight for core conservative values, including fiscal responsibility, parental rights and our constitutional freedoms.

“I look forward to working with my Assembly colleagues, Dawn Fantasia and Michael Inganamort, on these issues and continuing to provide first-class constituent service in our joint district office.”

Space, a farmer in Wantage and owner of Space Farms Zoo & Museum in Sussex, succeeds Sen. Steve Oroho, who retired. Assemblyman Hal Wirths also retired.

Fantasia said, “I’m humbled by the trust placed in me by the residents of our district. I look forward to being a strong advocate for our communities, addressing the concerns that impact the lives of our residents in northwest New Jersey and across the state.”

She served as a Sussex County commissioner for five years and on the Franklin Borough Council for three years.

Inganamort, who was mayor of Chester Township, said, “Serving the people of the 24th Legislative District is a privilege. I am committed to working tirelessly to address the needs of our community, especially small towns that are getting squeezed by a growing state government.”

He grew up in Sussex County and previously worked in the office of Rep. Scott Garrett, R-5. He is the youngest member of the Assembly’s Republican caucus.

Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort will operate a shared legislative office at 1 Wilson Drive in Sparta. The phone number is (973) 300-0200.

They plan to open an additional office in Morris County early this year.

End of session

Oroho, Wirths and Space finished the last session with a busy day Monday, Jan. 8 in Trenton.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills into law that were sponsored by District 24 members.

• S-652/A-117 allows officials of smaller municipalities to serve as their board of health. The legislation was drafted in response to a concern from Andover Borough.

• S-1503/A-1507 permits barbers or hairstylists to rent a chair in their establishment without adding them as employees. The legislators worked with a business owner in Franklin on the measure.

• S-3201/A-111 allows a farm or farm stand to sell firewood obtained from another property without being considered a lumberyard under municipal zoning regulations. The measure was inspired by a farmer in Mount Olive.

Several bills by the District 24 legislators were sent to the governor’s desk for approval.

• S-4267/A-5909 would assist fallen emergency responders with workers compensation benefits. It was drafted to address a situation in which a volunteer EMT from Byram Township died after responding to an accident.

• S-665/A-3642 was sponsored by the legislators after they met with representatives of the deaf community who wanted a better system for when a deaf person is pulled over in a traffic stop. A lead organization from the deaf community is located in Mount Olive.

• S-659/A-2014 helps promote manufacturing in New Jersey using community colleges.

• S-2249/A-4211 would create additional economic opportunities for disabled veterans.

• A-5227/S-3662 would expand eligibility for the state’s “fishing buddy license.” The legislation is supported by sportsmen’s groups.

“As a joint office, we have consistently placed a high priority on constituent service,” the legislators said. “Some casework cannot always be resolved through administrative action and requires the need for legislation. We’re pleased to see several more of our initiatives come to fruition via the legislative route at the end of this term.”