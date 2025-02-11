x
Special Olympians compete in Winter Games

Vernon /
| 11 Feb 2025 | 06:22
    Speed skaters Christopher McMullen, Avery Richardson, Kristina Pkhrikyan and Thomas Edward Hodnett compete in the Special Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Amber Conception of Secaucus on the slopes at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Volunteer Al Harding watches speed skaters, from left, Joseph Pilchuk, Salvatore Luppino and James Smith. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Johnny Blakely of Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Keegan McNulty receives a medal in Novice Slalom Skiing. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Edward Hodnett. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Speed skaters line up for a 500-meter race. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Hardyston Police Officers Jared Kodis, left, and Justin Edelbach, right, with speed skaters Joseph Pilchuk and Robert Lieu. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Connor Carson with Justin and Aron Italiano. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Robert Lieu. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Amber Conception of Secaucus with her helper George Hauck of Stockholm. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Volunteers watch Kristina Pkhrikyan skate. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Kristina Pkhrikyan and Avery Richardson. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Alpine skiing and snowboarding events were held at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Wesley Flores of Woodbridge. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Justin Italiano of Woodbridge. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Special Olympians on the podium. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Connor Carson, Justin Italiano and Aron Italiano with their coaches, Arianna DeMartino and Ron Italiano, all of Bergen County. (Photo by Maria Kovic)

More than 300 people took part in the New Jersey Special Olympics on Feb. 3-4 in Sussex County.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding events were held at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events were at the National Winter Activity Center in Vernon.

The speed skating competition was at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

On Monday evening, Mountain Creek also hosted the opening ceremony, which was capped off with fireworks.

In his greeting at the ceremony, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi repeated the Special Olympics motto: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me brave in that attempt.”

”It is my absolute honor to be surrounded by the best of the best, the bravest of the brave,” he told the competitors.