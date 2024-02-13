x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Special Olympics competition

| 13 Feb 2024 | 06:56
    Roger Neumann of Washington, N.J., competes in Alpine skiing Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Roger Neumann of Washington, N.J., competes in Alpine skiing Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Connor West of West Milford competes in the Special Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Connor West of West Milford competes in the Special Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    William Trainello of Washington, N.J., is congratulated after receiving a medal.
    William Trainello of Washington, N.J., is congratulated after receiving a medal.
    Wayne George of Rockaway competes in Alpine skiing.
    Wayne George of Rockaway competes in Alpine skiing.
    Johnathan Blakely of Sussex poses with his skiing equipment.
    Johnathan Blakely of Sussex poses with his skiing equipment.
    Wayne George, right, of Rockaway takes a break from the competition.
    Wayne George, right, of Rockaway takes a break from the competition.
    Robert Hopkins, left, of Edison waits to compete in Alpine skiing.
    Robert Hopkins, left, of Edison waits to compete in Alpine skiing.
    Special Olympics competition
    William Trainello of Washington, N.J., stands on the podium at the Special Olympics.
    William Trainello of Washington, N.J., stands on the podium at the Special Olympics.