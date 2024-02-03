Special Olympics Winter Games are Monday, Tuesday

Nearly 400 athletes will take part in the 2024 Winter Games of the Special Olympics New Jersey next week.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding competition will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Mountain Creek Resort and cross country skiing and snowshoeing competition will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Winter Activity Center. Both locations are in Vernon.

The opening ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, alpine skiing and snowboarding will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain Creek and cross country skiing and snowshoeing will go on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Winter Activity Center.

The speed skating competition will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.