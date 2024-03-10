St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday in Newton

• The annual Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 in Newton. The parade starts on lower Spring Street and continues on Moran Street, ending at Memory Park. There will be floats, bands, pipes and drums, first-responders, animals and more. The parade is sponsored by the Newton Fire Department.

• The Warwick, N.Y., St. Patrick’s Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Former Town Supervisor Michael Sweeten will be the grand marshal.

• Milford, Pa., will hold its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17. It will featurefloats and performers, including the Black Diamond Pipe Band of Scranton, Penn York Highlanders Bag Pipe Band, and the Hiawatha Horse and Carriage. The grand marshals will be Pat and Ken Corcoran.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park on Ann Street, then it will travel west down Ann, turn left onto Broad Street, then down Broad, turn right onto East High Street and conclude at St. Patrick’s Church.

• The Ringwood, N.J., St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Rain or shine. Staging will be at noon at the TD Bank North access road at 145 Skyline Drive.

The grand marshal is Jack Fehrenback of Ringwood, and the Outstanding Citizen is Christos Stillianessis, who owns the Lakeside Diner in Ringwood. The parade is dedicated to Roger Redner.