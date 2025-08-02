Stanhope House closed

The Stanhope House, a longtime entertainment venue, has closed, according to a message posted July 30 on its website and social media.

All tickets purchased through TicketLeap will be refunded through TicketLeap, the message says.

In May 2024, the Stanhope Borough Council rejected a redevelopment plan for the property at 45 Main St.

The proposed ordinance would have allowed the 230-year-old structure to be bulldozed and replaced by a five-story building with one floor of retail space and four floors of residential units.

Built in the 1790s, the Stanhope House has served as a private home, stagecoach stop, general store, post office, tavern, rooming house and hotel. In 1970, it became a performance space and later a legendary blues venue that has hosted performers such as Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The venue continued to host performances as recently as July 26.