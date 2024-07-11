State to evaluate need for changes at intersection

Amid residents’ complaints about no-turning rules at the recently installed four-way intersection on Route 23 at Holland Mountain Road and Snufftown Road in Stockholm, a state Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesman said an evaluation of the intersection will take place soon.

“Safety is a major component of all our projects and the no-turn-on- red signs at all four approaches to the intersection were installed for safety given the sight distance at the intersection,” DOT press manager Steve Schapiro said last week.

“In addition, whenever a new signal is installed, the New Jersey Department of Transportation evaluates the operational performance of the signal and makes timing adjustments as necessary. An evaluation of the signal timing and the need for the no-turn-on-red signs is under way and is expected to be completed in a few weeks.”

The DOT’s response comes weeks after Hardyston resident Julie Lacatena posted a petition online at change.org. The petition says a regulation at the intersection restricts drivers from turning right on red from all sides, causing unreasonable delays.

“This new traffic light configuration lacks efficiency and causes stagnation, particularly during the morning and afternoon commutes,” the petition says.

Before the changes, a blinking yellow light faced Route 23 north and south and a blinking red light faced drivers on Holland Mountain Road as part of a three-way intersection.

As part of the newly configured four-way intersection, which includes Snufftown Road, traditional red, yellow and green traffic lights face each direction. Also, there are left-hand turning lanes in both directions on Route 23 for drivers turning onto Holland Mountain Road and Snufftown Road.

Hardyston resident Brian Pacheco said he sent an email to the DOT expressing his concerns about the intersection last month.

“The no-turn-on-red should be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said. “After 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., there’s not a lot of traffic.”

He called the situation aggravating “especially for someone like me who leaves for work at 11 a.m. and has to wait at the light when there is no traffic coming in both directions.”

Pacheco said he is worried that some drivers, likely out of frustration, may start to disobey the no-turn rules.

Hardyston Township Manager Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer said she is aware of the issue.