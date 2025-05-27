Students endorse responsible choices

Students from nine local high schools are taking part in an effort to encourage their peers to make responsible choices during the prom and graduation season.

The Coalition for Healthy and Safe Communities, a program of the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton, has launched a billboard campaign aimed at promoting safe driving and preventing underage drinking.

Eighteen students from Sussex County high schools participated in a photoshoot for the campaign, which features two billboards displaying the message “Your Future Matters - If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”

The slogan is based on one developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and chosen in part by the students.

The billboards will be displayed through June 15 along Route 206 in Stanhope and Route 23 in Sussex/Wantage.

Evan Mathesius, a Hopatcong High School student, was one of the students featured in the campaign.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go down the wrong path and into a really difficult lifestyle because of what may seem like small choices,” he said. “I want to help stop that from happening - one step at a time - by raising awareness and being part of a message that encourages better decisions.”

Lisa Bechtel, a student assistance counselor and anti-bullying specialist at Newton High School, said, “The Newton High School community is proud to support this important initiative and to serve as a host location for the billboard campaign.

“Prom and graduation season should be a time of joy and celebration- an opportunity to create lasting, positive memories. We are incredibly grateful to the remarkable students from across Sussex County who participated in this meaningful initiative, sponsored by the Center for Prevention & Counseling. We also extend our appreciation to those students who are taking the lead in promoting safe, alcohol-free choices during this important milestone in their lives.”