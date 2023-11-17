Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger starts today

WSUS, WNNJ and WHCY radio personalities will spearhead the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County for the 16th year in a row.

ShopRite and Lakeland Bank again will join the effort, which benefits the Sussex County Social Services food pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food and turkeys will be accepted Nov. 17-19.

102.3 WSUS, 103.7 WNNJ and 106.3 The Bear radio talents will be at Lakeland Bank on Friday, Nov. 17; the Franklin, Sparta and Sussex ShopRite locations on Saturday, Nov. 18; and the Byram, Newton and Sussex ShopRite locations on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will be at the locations so people who wish to donate will be able to “stuff the bus.”

Stuff the Bus is an annual event that helps to restock shelves at the Sussex County Social Services food pantry, feeding countless residents in need and helping to restock local pantries throughout the county.

Each year, thousands of pounds of food are donated.

On average, the Social Services food pantry distributes food to more than 2,000 people each month and the number continues to rise. The pantry assists elderly residents on a fixed income, working families trying to make ends meet and hard-working individuals who just need a little assistance each month.

The food pantry is often in need of peanut butter, jelly, tuna, meals in a can, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, pasta/spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, ramen noodles, and healthy snacks, such as granola bars.

Donations of toiletries, personal hygiene items and baby diapers/wipes also are welcome.

Food and pet donations will be accepted during the hours listed below, or arrangements can be made by calling 973-383-3600.

If anyone is in need of food for themselves or their family, stop by the Division of Social Services, 83 Spring St., Newton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.