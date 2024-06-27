Summer Reading Program begins today

The Sussex County Library System invites all ages to join its 2024 Summer Reading Program “Adventure Begins at Your Library“ from June 27 to July 27.

Simply read (or listen to) books and attend events, then fill out raffle tickets to qualify for prizes.

Opening programs begin Thursday, June 27 with Housel Fun & Fitness bringing games and activities to teens and tweens at the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon at 10 a.m. and the Franklin Branch at noon.

On Friday, June 28, Brian Richards returns to present “The Greatest Adventure Begins at Your Library Magic Show” for children and families. The show will be at Dennis Branch in Newton at 10 a.m. and the Main Library in Frankford at noon.

All ages are invited to join an online live tour of a Costa Rican coffee farm at 10 a.m. June 28.

Adults and families with older children may enjoy “Thanks for the Memories: Sing-Along Concert and Collaborative Songwriting Adventure,” led by award-winning singer-songwriter Lorraine Ferro of Life Center Stage.

She will play old pop and Broadway favorites at 11 a.m. June 28 at the Louise Childs Branch in Stanhope and 2 p.m. at the Sussex-Wantage Branch in Wantage.

On Saturday, June 29, she will be at the Franklin Branch at 11 a.m., the Main Library at 1 p.m. and the Dennis Branch at 3 p.m.

Terry the T-Rex and Kota and Lota the Triceratops twins will visit libraries Saturday, June 29. “The Summer Reading Adventure: T-Rex Visits” with Dinosaurs Arise will be at the Louise Childs Branch at 10 a.m. and at the Sussex-Wantage Branch at noon.

Libraries will hold fun and educational events for all ages throughout the summer. They include Read to a Dog, STEAM activities, crafts, storytimes, book clubs and games.

Adults may join the library for a wild edibles walk in Stokes Forest, fly fishing, self-defense classes, beekeeping, flower stamping; safari travel and drum circles.

All events and programs are free and open to all.

Prize winners must have a Sussex County library card.