Sussex County surrogate seeks third term

Sussex County Surrogate Gary Chiusano has joined the ticket of state Assemblyman Parker Space, Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort in the Republican primary in June.

Chiusano is seeking his third term as surrogate.

Space is running for the state Senate and Fantasia and Inganamort are seeking Assembly seats.

Chiusano, who has been the county surrogate for 10 years, previously served in the Assembly, representing the 24th Legislative District.

“Providing a high level of service at the lowest possible cost has always been and will always be my top priority as surrogate,” he said.

“I’m proud to run for re-election with Parker, Dawn and Mike. I’ve known them all for years and am confident that they will continue to deliver for Sussex County in Trenton.”

Chiusano also was a Sussex County Freeholder and a member of the Frankford Township Committee, including serving as mayor.

He is a resident of Sparta and active in numerous local organizations.

“Having worked with Gary over many years, I know his commitment to the people of Sussex County and I’m proud to run alongside him this year,” Space said.

“Gary has the same priorities as Dawn, Mike and me: fighting for taxpayers and defending families.”

Fantasia said, “There’s a reason Gary Chiusano is consistently elected and re-elected to office. It’s because he does what he says he’s going to do.

“The Sussex County Surrogate’s Office is one the best-run in the state of New Jersey because of Surrogate Chiusano’s watchful eye and faithful stewardship.”

Inganamort said, “Supporting Gary Chiusano for Freeholder in 2003 was one of my very first votes as a member of the Sussex County Republican Committee. I couldn’t be prouder to run for office alongside a personal and family friend like Gary Chiusano, who always delivers for his constituents.”