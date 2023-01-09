x
Sussex County YMCA hosts open house Sunday

HARDYSTON. The event features tours and a variety of free family-friendly activities.

| 09 Jan 2023 | 04:15
Residents are invited to a membership and summer camp open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

The event features tours and a variety of free family-friendly activities. Information about aquatics, wellness, family and youth programs, including summer camp, will be available.

Activities include:

• Free swim evaluations from noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Open Swim from noon to 1:50 p.m.

• Family Wiggle Worms Class from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Family Pound Class from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

• Arts & Crafts/STEM activities.

Register to attend and be entered in a raffle for a free three-month family membership. To register, call 973-758-9039.

There is no fee to join for new members who sign up by Jan. 31.

For information, go online to metroymcas.org.

