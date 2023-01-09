Sussex County YMCA hosts open house Sunday

Residents are invited to a membership and summer camp open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.
The event features tours and a variety of free family-friendly activities. Information about aquatics, wellness, family and youth programs, including summer camp, will be available.
Activities include:
• Free swim evaluations from noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Open Swim from noon to 1:50 p.m.
• Family Wiggle Worms Class from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
• Family Pound Class from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Arts & Crafts/STEM activities.
Register to attend and be entered in a raffle for a free three-month family membership. To register, call 973-758-9039.
There is no fee to join for new members who sign up by Jan. 31.
For information, go online to metroymcas.org.