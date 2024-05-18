x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Sussex Tech beats Wallkill Valley, 10-8

HAMBURG. Benefit softball game aims to raise awareness of autism.

Ogdensburg /
| 18 May 2024 | 09:45
    Sussex Tech runner Alexandra Sweetman crosses home plate to score as her teammates wait to celebrate in the seventh inning May 7. The Mustangs defeated Wallkill Valley, 10-8, in Hamburg. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Sussex Tech runner Alexandra Sweetman crosses home plate to score as her teammates wait to celebrate in the seventh inning May 7. The Mustangs defeated Wallkill Valley, 10-8, in Hamburg. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Wallkill Valley third base player Makayla Mehmedi tries to tag out a sliding Sussex Tech runner late in the game.
    Wallkill Valley third base player Makayla Mehmedi tries to tag out a sliding Sussex Tech runner late in the game.
    Sussex Tech batter Caden Ivancich swings at an incoming ball. She made two runs.
    Sussex Tech batter Caden Ivancich swings at an incoming ball. She made two runs.
    Sussex Tech pitcher Alexandra Sweetman in motion. She pitched for seven innings.
    Sussex Tech pitcher Alexandra Sweetman in motion. She pitched for seven innings.
    Sussex Tech batter Christina Ferry connects with the ball during a bunt. She scored a run and is credited with one RBI.
    Sussex Tech batter Christina Ferry connects with the ball during a bunt. She scored a run and is credited with one RBI.
    Wallkill Valley batter Jackie Schels connects with the ball early in the game. She scored one run.
    Wallkill Valley batter Jackie Schels connects with the ball early in the game. She scored one run.
    After tagging out a Wallkill Valley runner at first base, Sussex Tech infielder Courtney Lowery throws the ball toward home plate during a double-play attempt.
    After tagging out a Wallkill Valley runner at first base, Sussex Tech infielder Courtney Lowery throws the ball toward home plate during a double-play attempt.
    Sussex Tech infielder Skyler Andrejack in action on the diamond. She is credited with two RBI.
    Sussex Tech infielder Skyler Andrejack in action on the diamond. She is credited with two RBI.
    Wallkill Valley pitcher Jacinda DeSino threw for seven innings.
    Wallkill Valley pitcher Jacinda DeSino threw for seven innings.
    Wallkill Valley catcher Maddisyn Ross is ready to receive the ball. She made two runs.
    Wallkill Valley catcher Maddisyn Ross is ready to receive the ball. She made two runs.
    The Wallkill Valley varsity softball team.
    The Wallkill Valley varsity softball team.
    The Sussex Tech varsity softball team.
    The Sussex Tech varsity softball team.

The Sussex Tech softball team defeated Wallkill Valley, 10-8, in a benefit game May 7 in Hamburg.

It was the first win for the Mustangs (11-7) against the Rangers (8-9) in four years.

Sussex Tech’s head coach Amanda Delfino praised her team’s performance after the game. “The girls showed up and played well. Alexandra Sweetman, who was on the mound pitching for us, did a really good job. She fielded her position well.

“All the girls came around with their bats, bunted and stole some bases. Overall, it was a great team effort”

Each year, the two teams play a benefit game. This year, it was on behalf of autism awareness. Autism, also called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave.

Stand Out Sports and Apparel of Ogdensburg designed and produced special jerseys worn by the players.

Danielle Brunner and Nikki Geene own and manage the business, and Brunner’s daughter Cameron, a senior, is on the Wallkill Valley team.

“We are happy to be participating in the Autism Awareness benefit,” she said.