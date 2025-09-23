Sussex Tech school board members sought

Sussex County residents interested in serving on the Sussex County Technical School Board of Education are invited to send their resumes to the Board of County Commissioners.

All resumes should be accompanied by background information and a statement from the applicant about why he or she wants to serve as a school board member.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and residents of the district they would represent for at least three years immediately before their appointment. They also must be registered to vote in the district, and they cannot hold office as a member of a governing body in Sussex County at the same time as serving on the school board.