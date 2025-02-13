Talk on Civil War muskets Tuesday

Brett Gibbons will discuss “The Influence of the Rifled Musket” at the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The meeting will be at Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

A book raffle follows the presentation.

Gibbons is a Civil War researcher and author as well as owner of Paper Cartridges, a workshop in Gettysburg, Pa., that creates replica bullet and paper cartridges for Civil War-era weaponry.

He was commissioned into the Army Reserves as an ordnance officer and has served on multiple overseas deployments with his unit.

For information, go online to ryersoncwrt.org or call Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.