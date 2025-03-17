Talk on Lincoln tonight

Glenn LeBoeuf will discuss “The Rise of Abraham Lincoln” at the next meeting of the Col. Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table.

The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18 at Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A book raffle follows the presentation.

A financial planner by trade, LeBoeuf holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Monmouth University.

He is a member of the Abraham Lincoln Association and an active living historian with the 3rd NJ Volunteer Infantry, appearing in the movies “Glory” and “Gettysburg.”

For information, call Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.