Talk on painting from photos Thursday

Marilyn Rose, a professional New Jersey artist, will discuss painting from photographs at the next meeting of the Sussex County Art Society.

The presentation and demonstration of her watercolor techniques will be given at noon Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend. A $5 fee is requested to cover the cost of coffee and light refreshments.

Rose is a signature member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society, Catherine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club and Garden State Watercolor Club.

Her paintings have won numerous awards in statewide and national exhibitions and have been juried into numerous shows and plein air competitions, including Plein Air Easton in 2022.

Her paintings are in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and Canada, and her illustrations have appeared in national magazines.

She teaches at various locations, including her home studio and the Art School at the Old Church in Demarest. She runs a plein air workshop each summer at the Landgrove Inn in Vermont.

In 2013, she was selected to be an artist in residence in Bryant Park in New York City and she continues to run workshops there.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in the county since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meeting, members hold informal critiquing sessions and exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.