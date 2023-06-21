Talk on tick-borne illnesses is today

Tick-borne illnesses and prevention techniques will be discussed at a meeting of the Project Sussex Kids General Council at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

The presentation will be by Juliette Bannister of the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.

Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis are just three of the numerous illnesses caused by ticks, which can be found in grassy, brushy and wooded areas or on animals.

Guest speakers will discuss symptoms, treatments and prevention. Project Self-Sufficiency staff also will provide an update on Project Sussex Kids activities.

The meeting is free and open to the public; advance registration is encouraged. Call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register.

Women’s self-defense classes offered

The Sussex County Library System is working with Iron Temple Training Center to offer introductory self-defense classes for women.

Classes will be held at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton, at 6 p.m. June 22 and 11 a.m. June 29 and at the Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage, at 10 a.m. June 17 and June 24.

Each class is designed to help women build confidence while developing awareness and self-defense skills.

Training will include situational awareness, prey vs. predator behavior, and hands-on defense skills, such as joint manipulations and quick releases and escapes.

Participants may attend one class or reinforce skills by attending two.

Separate registration is required for each date and is available through the Events link at sussexcountylibrary.org

Free produce available for seniors

Eligible Sussex County senior citizens may receive free produce through the 2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The program incorporates a one-time QR code providing candidates with a $50 voucher for local fresh fruits and vegetables and a list of participating community farm stands in New Jersey.

Seniors must be 60 or older and meet financial eligibility requirements: They may earn up to $25,142 annually or $2,096 monthly if single; $33,874 annually or $2,823 monthly if married.

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services will distribute the vouchers through Sept. 30 at the office of the Division of Senior Services: 1 Spring St., first floor, Newton.

Check with the Division of Senior Services for new income limits effective July 1.

To complete an application, seniors must provide proof of age, income and residency with any of these documents:

• Driver’s license.

• Utility/phone bill.

• 2022 income tax return.

• Social Security benefit statement.

• Current pay stub.

• Valid food stamp/SNAP verification.

The Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD) card no longer is acceptable as proof of eligibility. Seniors who do not provide proof of income must self-declare their income by signing a form. Benefits must be used by Nov. 30.

Homebound seniors who qualify may receive this once-a-year benefit through a proxy.

For information about the program, the eligibility requirements or proxy requirements, please contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1221 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us