Talking to Shawn Barker

Stefani M.C. Janelli talks to Shawn Barker about his musical journey before “The Man in Black,” his Johnny Cash tribute show, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Newton Theatre.

Question: You’ve been performing your Johnny Cash tribute, “The Man In Black,” since 2004. What inspired you to star in this production?

Answer: I was cast as Johnny Cash for the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet.” While working on the play, I also developed “The Man In Black” show. The show got so popular that I had to drop out of the Broadway production.

Q: Growing up, were you a fan of Cash and did you recognize your striking resemblance to him?

A: I have been a fan of Johnny Cash and all the old classics like Elvis and Buddy Holly. Johnny Cash was a favorite of my grandfather so I heard the music all my life.

Q: You began touring portraying Elvis Presley. What did you find to be the biggest similarities between the two performances and musicians?

A: There really wasn’t many. The two couldn’t be further apart in their style and music.

They both had similar upbringings and came from the South. But as performers, they are complete opposites.

Q: What is your favorite part about tribute shows and this specific tribute show?

A: The best part of tribute shows is the ability to see a performer or band that is no longer with us or maybe you never got the opportunity to see. It’s a way to be transported back in time.

My favorite part of “The Man In Black” is Johnny Cash. He was an original, an icon, and there’s no one else like him.

Q: For a tribute show, it’s almost like you’re an actor, portraying someone else on stage. What would you say are the biggest challenges you had becoming Johnny Cash on stage? Is there any part of portraying someone else that is still challenging today?

A: All of it is still challenging. It’s a full-character study. Not only with the person but also the music. It’s always going to be a work in progress.

Q: Throughout your career, you’ve performed more than 1,000 shows in 12 countries, including shows in Australia, Europe, Canada and throughout the U.S., selling more than half a million tickets. Did you have a favorite performance or country to perform in?

A: Quebec City, Canada. I have a very special history performing up there and a very special connection to the people.

Q: After all of this time, what do you think still captures audiences about Johnny Cash and his music?

A: One, he’s one of the biggest names in show business. He just had his statue revealed in Washington, D.C., at the Capitol. His music is timeless and is relatable to just about everyone.

Q: Why do you think a tribute show is so important to continue the legacy of Johnny Cash?

A: Because he’s gone now and you can no longer just go see him perform.

Tribute shows are a way of carrying on a legacy of someone who left a mark on the industry. It also opens his music up to a whole new generation of fans.

Q: Other than Johnny Cash, what other artists have inspired your music and playing style?

A: Jim Morrison of the Doors has always been one of my favorite performers. I loved his unpredictability.

Q: The late W.S. “Fluke” Holland was Johnny Cash’s drummer for years and played on the Million Dollar Quartet Sun Studio recording session in 1956 which featured Cash, Elvis and more. He described your show as “exactly like ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ from the 1960s.” “It’s amazing, when I saw it, it was like I was starting all over again,” he said. What does that mean to you?

A: It’s the best compliment I could or have received. He played the music when it was original and new. Performing with W.S. and having him make this statement was huge.

Q: What Johnny Cash song do you wish you wrote?

A: “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” It’s not even written by Cash. It was written by Kris Kristofferson. It’s my favorite song that we do.

Q: You’re currently on tour making a stop at the Newton Theatre on Oct. 11. What are you most looking forward to for this show?

A: As always, the fans.

Q: What songs can we expect to hear?

A: All the hits: “Ring of Fire,” “Walk The Line,” “Boy Named Sue” and some hidden gems.