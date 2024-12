The first pickleball tournament at the new Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center, 11 Millpond Drive, Lafayette, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

The tournament will be a mixed doubles 3.0-4.0 tournament. Players must be older than 18.

The championship team will receive two $100 Amazon gift cards.

Register by Friday, Dec. 27 online at app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/3382336