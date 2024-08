The Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Tractor Parade will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The parade starts at the firehouse, 133 County Road 645, and proceeds to Route 560 to Ridge Road to Jager Road to Route 645, then back to the firehouse.

All are welcome to enter the parade. Farm tractors only.

The fundraiser with food after costs $30 a person. Proceeds will benefit the department.

For information, call Parker Lobban at 973-271-5881 or Patrick Lobban at 973-271-7277.