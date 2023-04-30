Unity Choir concert today at Newton church

The Unity Choir will present Stabat Mater by Gioachino Rossini at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave.

The concert will feature Henry Repp as organist and director. Returning soloists will include soprano Cassandra Lambros, tenor Tom Carle and bass David Young. Joining the group for the first time will be mezzo-soprano Rebecca Roy.

The choir has singers from Sussex, Morris and Warren counties as well as Pennsylvania.

Stabat Mater portrays the sorrow of Mary as she stands beneath the cross watching her son die. It is one of the most famous pieces in musical history.

The concert will be free, but there will be a free-will offering.

A reception will conclude the afternoon.

The church is handicapped-accessible and has ample parking.