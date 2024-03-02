Upcoming Easter events

Sunday, March 3

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave, Branchville, will host event the event from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, home fries, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children. Admission is free for children younger than 3. For information, call 973-997-2493.

Sunday, March 10

Breakfast with the Bunnies: All are invited to the Stillwater Community Center, 931 Swartswood Road, Newton, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage, juice and coffee. There will be a children’s craft area and live rabbits for petting and picture taking. Cost is $15; free admission for children younger than 2. To reserve tickets, call Mackenzie at 973-459-8679 or send email to sc4hrabbitclubs@yahoo.com. All proceeds go to the Sussex County 4-H Rabbit Leaders Association.

Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt: From 1 to 4 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. Music, snacks, crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Rain or shine. Call 973-383-4600 to RSVP, but walk-ins welcome. Parking in the Sussex County Judicial Center garage, 43-47 High St.

Saturday, March 16

Brunch with the Easter Bunny: Hosted by the Wanaque First Aid Squad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5 Melrose Ave. Cost is $10 a person. Reserve tickets via email at wfasfundraising@gmail.com

Saturday, March 23

Easter Egg Trail: The Vernon (N.J.) Recreation Department is sponsoring the event. Rain date is Sunday, March 24. Time slots available at 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Photo-op with the Easter Bunny for children ages 0-12. Separate area for the children age 3 and younger. Special sensory friendly area. Free for Vernon residents; $5 fee for non-residents.

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton, N.J. Sponsored by the Hampton Township Recreation Advisory Committee. Bring a basket. Two age categories for the egg hunt. Also, visit the Easter Bunny, do spring-themed crafts/games and enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria. Special prize eggs hidden.

Shepherd of the Hills Church Easter Egg Hunt: Families with children younger than 10 are invited, rain or shine, to participate in two Easter egg hunts at 2 and 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, N.J. Bring a basket and a food donation. For information, call 973-729-7010 or go online to www.sothnj.org

Stanhope’s annual Easter Egg Hunt: Township residents’ children, age 2 through fourth grade, are invited to participate in the hunt starting at noon in Musconetcong Park. Bring a basket. Refreshments provided. Participants receive a “bunny” goodie bag.

Wantage Recreation’ annual Easter Egg Hunt: Bring a basket and gather under the pavilion in Woodbourne Park at 10 a.m. to greet the Easter Bunny and collect eggs. Rain date is noon March 24. Call 973-875-7192 for information.

Brunch with the Bunny: Event at St. Patrick’s Hall in Milford, Pa., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Egg hunt, brunch, crafts, games and more. Registration is $5 a person at time of reservation. RSVP to Hailey at 570-491-7155 or send email to HCarroll@passnepa.org

Bunny Brunch and Tricky Tray: Junior Woman’s Club of Jefferson Township will host breakfast, crafts, contests, 50/50 and Tricky Tray starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Township High School cafeteria, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge, N.J.

Sunday, March 24

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Sussex Fire Department, EMS and Auxiliary host event from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Sussex Firehouse, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, N.J. For information, call 973-459-6028.

Sussex County Miners Easter Egg Hunt: Bring a basket to Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, N.J., at 1 p.m.

Social Island’s annual Egg Hunt: Children up to 5 years old hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and age 6 and older hunt from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, N.Y. Farm activities will be available. Rain date is March 30. Cost is $5 a person for all ages. For information, go online to socialislandfarm.com

Monday, March 25

Easter Bunny Photos: Visit Bunny’s set in JC Penney Court at Galleria at Crystal Run, 1 Galleria Drive, Middletown, N.Y., from 2 to 4:15 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Saturday, March 30

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. on Newton (N.J.) High School turf football field, 44 Ryerson Ave. Event aimed at children age 10 and younger. Bring a basket. For information, call 973-383-3521 ext. 228 or send email to recreation@newtontownhall.com

Spring EquiKnocks Mixer: Fire Storm Roller Derby present crowd-controlled, hard-hitting, fast skating action in this roller derby mashup at the Firestorm Roller Derby, Route 17M, Goshen, N.Y. Snack bar is available for refreshments. Spectators and skaters may register for tickets on Firestorm’s website.

Easter Bunny Breakfast and Dinner at Blue Arrow Farm: Visit the farm for breakfast or dinner and meet the Easter Bunny. Breakfast is served at 8 and 10 a.m. and includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and juice. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. and includes spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and beverages. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

Ongoing events:

Heaven Hill Farm’s annual Easter Egg-stravaganza Festival: Spanning three consecutive weekends, this festival features Hopper the Easter bunny, a children’s Easter egg scavenger hunt with special prizes, hayrides, carnival rides, pony rides, pedal cars and farm animals on March 29 and 30 and April 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. Easter Bonnet Contest at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 will include prizes for adult and child participants for their millinery skills. No pets allowed. For information, call (973) 764-5144 or go online to heavenhillfarm.com

Get Egged: The Circleville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is “egging” the house of your choice for a donation of $20 by scattering plastic eggs filled with candy in the yard. Choose your house or a friend’s. Call 845-590-6656 before Easter to sign up with an address near the Circleville Fire District, Circleville, N.Y. Inform them of any food allergies when you call.

Send information about other events to editor.ann@strausnews.com