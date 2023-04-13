UPDATE: Route 23 reopens in West Milford

Route 23 was reopened in both directions late Wednesday night, April 12 after the northbound lanes were closed because of a brush fire.

Echo Lake Road will remain closed until the evening of Thursday, April 13, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said.

“Updates will be provided periodically if anything changes. New Jersey Forest Fire is still on scene ... .”

Route 23 North between Germantown Road and Union Valley Road in West Milford was closed Wednesday evening because of a fire near the Charlotteburg Reservoir.

On Wednesday afternoon, the OEM announced the closure of Route 23 North and Echo Lake Road.

The Forest Fire Service said at 7:25 p.m. that it was battling a fire off Route 23 and Spring Lake Road in West Milford. “The fire has reached 140 acres in size and is 0% contained.”

Ten structures were threatened, and local volunteer fire departments were protecting them, it said on Twitter.

About 600 JCP&L customers reportedly lost power but nearly all had power restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The risk of forest fires is rated very high statewide, according to the Forest Fire Service.

Peak wildfire season in New Jersey usually is from mid-March through May, when weather warms, humidity decreases and winds pick up. The year, the wildfire season started early, with the service responding to 315 wildfires, which have burned 919.75 acres, since Jan. 1.

In 2022, the Forest Fire Service responded to 1,175 wildfires, which burned 12,664 acres. That includes the 11,129.5-acre Mullica River Wildfire in Wharton State Forest, the largest wildfire in New Jersey since 2007.

The public is urged to be cautious with outdoor fires.

“Ninety-nine percent of wildfires in New Jersey are caused by humans through accidents, carelessness, negligence and even arson,” said Greg McLaughlin, administrator and chief of the Forest Fire Service.