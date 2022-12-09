UPDATE: Sparta council would limit flags at township sites

SPARTA. The Township Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 13 on a proposed ordinance that would allow only the U.S. flag, New Jersey flag and POW-MIA flag to be displayed on township-owned flag poles.

The council introduced the ordinance Nov. 22 on a 3-2 vote. Councilman Dan Chiariello and Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith voted no.

Mayor Dave Smith said the ordinance would protect the township from liability if one group’s flag is approved and another’s is not.

“The city of Boston had taken flags and permitted flags and refused one, and they were sued,” he said.

Chiariello said the township does not have a flag ordinance.

Members of the township LGBTQ+ community in June had asked that a Pride flag be flown on the township building. They were denied permission.

Township resident Kate Matteson said she believes that the proposed ordinance is a direct response to the Pride flag requests.

“I know there have been no serious inquiries about flying other flags that have come to the level of what we tried to do last year, which was a pretty big community effort,” she said. “I think that the Boston example is being manipulated.”

Matteson pointed out that Chiariello frequently doesn’t vote with the rest of the council.

“I don’t always vote together ... with the rest of the council, but I absolutely respect their opinions,” he said. “I think it’s healthy to have differing opinions on the council to represent different views in the community.

“While it’s sometimes fun to be in lockstep, I also think it’s healthy for us not to be in lockstep all the time.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that Councilman Dan Chiariello voted to introduce the ordinance. He did not and neither did Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith. We regret any inconvenience these errors may have caused.