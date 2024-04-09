UPDATED: DASI’s Clothesline Project delayed until April 16

Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI) has postponed its 26th annual Clothesline Project because of heavy rain forecast for Wednesday, April 10.

Instead, it will be held Tuesday, April 16 on the Newton Green.

The nonprofit organization along with Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protection and Permanency, New Jersey’s child protection and child welfare agency within the state Department of Children and Families, support survivors of sexual abuse, child abuse and all other forms of power-based violence.

From 11 a.m. to noon, Coffee with a Cop is scheduled, followed by speeches until 1 p.m. and networking from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Trauma Informed Yoga is scheduled from 1:30 to 2 p.m.