UPDATED: Football roundup: Kittatinny beats Saddle Brook

The Kittatinny Regional High School football team won its season opener against Saddle Brook, 22-13, there Aug. 28.

Lucas Inglima scored the first touchdown for the Cougars on a five-yard run in the first quarter but his kick failed.

Jack Brex then scored on a three-yard run, and Inglima kicked the extra point.

Mike Strong caught a 27-yard pass from Brex to score in the second quarter, and Inglima again kicked the extra point.

Dylan Cerciello of Saddle Brook made a touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter but a pass attempt for extra points failed.

Vitiello scored again for the Falcons on a four-yard run in the third quarter and Joseph DeBari kicked the extra point.

A safety in the fourth quarter pushed Kittatinny’s score to 22.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School edged Hasbrouck Heights, 14-13, in overtime there Aug. 28.

Mason York made a touchdown for the Rangers on a two-yard run in the first quarter.

Michael Napolitano of Hasbrouck Heights tied the game at 7-7 with a touchdown on a two-yard run in the third quarter and Brady Shine kicked the extra point.

In overtime, the Rangers’ Cole Bolich scored on a one-yard run, then Shine caught a 15-yard pass from Nico Nipitella to bring the score to 14-13. The kick failed.

West Milford wins

The West Milford High School football team beat Paramus, 44-13, in its season opener Thursday, Aug. 28.

Chase Tyburczy made two touchdowns for the Highlanders: on a 51-yard run in the second quarter and on a 31-yard run in the third quarter.

Jeffrey Papienuk scored on a 32-yard run in the first quarter and Mason Laneve on a 46-yard pass from quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter.

Also scoring for West Milford were Deane and Patrick Foley.

Braden Amundson kicked a 40-yard field goal and five extra points.

Paramus scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Tyburczy and Papienuk each rushed for a total of 119 yards and Deane for 61 yards.

Sparta loses

The Sparta High School football team lost its season opener to Montville, 38-22, on Aug. 28 at home.

No details about the game were immediately available.

Hopatcong wins

Hopatcong High School defeated Elmwood Park, 10-7, there Aug. 28.

No details about the game were immediately available.

Other games this week:

Friday, Aug. 29

Lenape Valley hosts Kinnelon

Vernon hosts Warren Hills

West Milford hosts Jefferson

Saturday, Aug. 30

High Point at Jefferson

Pope John hosts DePaul

Next week’s games

Friday, Sept. 5

Newton hosts Sussex Tech

High Point at Hackettstown

Wallkill Valley at North Warren

Pope John at Paramus Catholic

Hopatcong hosts Manville

Saturday, Sept. 6

Kittatinny hosts Lenape Valley