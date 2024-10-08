UPDATED: Kean, Altman debate moved to Sunday

The first debate between the candidates for the 7th Congressional District - Democrat Sue Altman and Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. - now is scheduled at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

It had been set for Sept. 29.

The 90-minute debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, On New Jersey and the Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

It will be streamed online at the New Jersey Globe and On New Jersey websites, Facebook Live, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Kean is seeking his second term in Congress. Altman is the former executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Party.

The 7th District includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. The Sussex County towns in the district are Andover Borough, Byram, Fredon, Green Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater and Walpack.