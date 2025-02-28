UPDATED: Planned power outage, Route 94 detour in Newton

Route 94 southbound will be closed at the Route 206/High Street/Main Street interchange in Newton for a planned power outage beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

The road will remain closed until noon Sunday, March 2, Newton police said. Traffic to and from Newton Medical Center will be affected.

Jersey Central Power & Light said the outage is needed to replace a broken pole.

It will affect about 11 customers on High Street, including three county buildings.

The detour for passenger vehicles uses Route 206 southbound to Main Street to Liberty Street back to Route 94.

Trucks will have an extended detour via Woodside Avenue, Fredon Springdale Road and Willows Road in Andover Township.