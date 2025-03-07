UPDATED: Road closed, power outages with high winds

Newton Sparta Road was closed at Sparta town line because of a tree, pole and wires down, Andover Township police reported about 11 a.m. Friday, March 7.

Businesses in Andover Township between Limecrest Road and the Sparta town line are accessible from the Andover side, police said.

Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective through 4 p.m.

More than 3,600 customers of Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative were without power Friday morning.

About noon, Jersey Central Power & Light reported 1,670 customers without power in Hardyston and more than 1,700 in Hamburg.

There also were scattered outages affecting fewer than 100 customers throughout the county.

The wind advisory says west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory says.