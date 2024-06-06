UPDATED: Route 15 southbound bridge closed

The Route 15 South bridge over the Rockaway River between Taylor Road and Cedar Terrace in Jefferson has been closed because of concerns about its structural integrity, Mayor Eric Wilsusen said Tuesday, June 4.

“We are told this will be an extended closure, and there is no projected time frame for reopening at this time,” he said.

Township officials are working with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) on detours, diversion plans, emergency services response plans, and plans for homeowners and businesses affected, he added.

On Wednesday, June 5, Wilsusen said Jefferson officials had received a news release from the DOT on Monday evening, June 3 about a lane closure at the Route 15 South bridge over the Rockaway River.

“By Tuesday, June 4th morning, we were informed there an issue with the existing Route 15 South bridge; it apparently started to shift. NJ DOT officials came out to do a further inspection after the lane closure, hoping to keep the one lane open, but they discovered it was still shifting. NJ DOT engineers decided it was unsafe, and at around 2 PM, NJ DOT decided to close the bridge due to safety concerns.”

On Thursday, June 6, he said a left-through lane has been created to allow better access to the businesses and residences along the top portion of Route 15 South.

“All traffic going Route 15 South needs to stay right through the detour. Access to businesses can now proceed to the left and through to any of the businesses and residences. At this time, you can only proceed southbound to the northbound turnaround.”

Officials are working to provide access to the lower portion of Route 15 South on Friday, June 7, he said.

Earlier Thursday, Police Chief Paul Castimore issued a state of emergency declaration listing Route 15 South between Taylor Road and Cedar Terrace as a disaster area.

“Route 15 southbound between Taylor Road and Cedar Terrace will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice while the state of New Jersey DOT performs emergent repairs to the bridge over the Rockaway River which is within the disaster area,” the declaration says.

The mayor said the declaration may help Jefferson recoup some costs resulting from a structural failure of the bridge and its closure.

The DOT said on Tuesday that Route 15 southbound was scheduled to be closed beginning that afternoon for replacement of the bridge over the Rockaway River.

The project, estimated to cost $11.6 million, is meant to improve the roadway geometry and sight distance, the department said.

The new bridge will be a single-span concrete box beam structure with two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, 10-foot-wide inside and outside shoulders, and sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

Traffic will be detoured to the ramp to Edison Road/Lake Hopatcong/Mt Arlington. Continue on Edison Road/Route 615, then turn left onto Espanong Road/Route 615, which becomes Minnisink Road. Then turn left onto Berkshire Valley Road and take the ramp to Route 15 southbound.