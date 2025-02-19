UPDATED: Route 80 repairs to take weeks

Route 80 westbound was scheduled closed Tuesday night, Feb. 18 at Exit 34B in Wharton, Morris County, for additional testing of the road as emergency sinkhole repairs continue on Route 80 eastbound, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

Route 80 westbound also was closed Friday night, Feb. 14 for testing.

During testing Sunday, Feb. 16, another significant void was identified, the DOT said. That location was filled with grout Monday, Feb. 17.

The DOT said workers will continue testing while developing an appropriate design and repair. “Early indications are that the repair will take a minimum of several weeks.”

Crews are working 24 hours a day on the repairs.

The DOT also said the New Jersey State Police has begun manually controlling several traffic signals on routes 46, 10 and 15 during rush hour to help ease congestion.