UPDATED: Sussex County History Day is canceled

Sussex County History Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been canceled because of the weather forecasts for today and Sunday, Sept. 10, which was the rain date.

The event, sponsored by the Sussex County Historical Society, had been planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Academy Green, behind 75-79 Main St.

Parking is available in the old McGuire lot courtesy of the Sussex County Community College.

The Long Hill String Band will perform at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be a Civil War encampment, petting zoo, chair caning, reptiles, displays by local historical groups, vendors and refreshments.

The event is free except for tours of the cemetery, which are at noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, veterans and children age 12-18. They are available at the Hill Memorial Museum, 82 Main St., Newton, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and on the day of the event.

Proceeds will be used for the continued restoration and maintenance of the cemetery.

For information, contact Mario Poggi at 973-864-7852 or sussexhistorynj@gmail.com