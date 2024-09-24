Vernon, Sparta schools limit cellphone use

The Vernon and Sparta public school districts have adopted policies limiting students’ use of cellphones at school.

The Vernon policies prohibit students in grades pre-K-8 from having turned on or using an electronic communication and recording device (ECRD) on school grounds during the school day or when they are participating in a curricular or school-sponsored co-curricular activity.

The same applies to high school students except as outlined in the student handbook. The exceptions include permission from a teacher, coach or adviser; in an emergency situation; and to support the use of a medical device with written notice to the principal and school nurse.

In Sparta, students in grades pre-K-8 are not permitted to have turned on or use an ECRD on school grounds during the instructional school day and are discouraged from using them on district transportation to and from school or when they are participating in a curricular or school-sponsored co-curricular activity.

ECRD usage is generally discouraged for Sparta high school students. Permitted uses are detailed in the student handbook. They includes permission from a teacher, coach or adviser; to support the use of a medical device with written notice to the principal and school nurse; to support an Individualized Education Program (IEP) and/or 504 plan for students with disabilities; before and after the instructional school day; or with the permission of a school staff member supervising the student in a curricular or school-sponsored co-curricular activity.

The policies are similar to steps being debated or adopted by school districts nationwide.

Seventy-two percent of high school teachers nationwide say cellphone distractions are a major problem in their classroom, compared with a third of middle school teachers and 6 percent of elementary school teachers, according to Pew Research. Seven states have passed laws that ban or restrict cellphone use in schools, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Legislators in California, which has the most students enrolled in public schools in the country, recently approved a bill requiring school districts to develop a policy restricting the use of cellphones by 2026.

At the Vernon Township Board of Education’s work session Sept. 12, Superintendent Russell Rogers said fewer than a dozen phones were confiscated during the first couple days of the school year.

”After that happens, they understand that this is policy and this is what we’re enforcing at the schools.

”One of our goals is to make people present in the schools, and I think you’re seeing that a lot more.”

Teachers seem to be very happy with the new policy, he noted. ”I’ve had a lot of positive comments by parents and teachers.”

School security

At the Sept. 12 work session, Rogers thanked the Vernon community for reporting a suspicious social media post the day before.

“The Vernon Township Police Department responded swiftly and effectively, immediately investigating and interviewing those involved.

”Thanks to everyone’s cooperation, it was determined that there was no threat to Glen Meadow (Middle School).”

Rogers pointed out that the district has a director of safety and security with more than 28 years of law enforcement experience and a retired police officer stationed at each school daily.

All visitors to schools must check in with security and present a valid driver’s license before entering. Middle and high school students scan in their student IDs to enter their schools.

Board members praised Rogers for making sure that parents and the public knew what was happening.

On another topic, Rogers said he is worried about a future teacher shortage. “Usually most of the people that take the jobs in the area, it’s about a commute or how close they are to Vernon.”

The district is actively pursuing people, he said, adding he was very happy to hire a physics teacher last year. “That’s almost impossible to fill.”

The district has brought back special-education programs in grades K-12 to offer opportunities to students in Vernon and nearby towns and maximize resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.