Veterans appreciation lunch April 23

Sussex County veterans are invited to attend an appreciation luncheon hosted by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Catholic Charities Veteran Services; and the Veterans Committee.

The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

It will include presentations by various veteran organizations, information tables and giveaways.

Service providers will offer information and assistance regarding programs available to veterans and their families.

Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, April 16.

For information and to RSVP, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext.1277 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us