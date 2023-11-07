Veterans honored with parade, ceremony

Members of the U.S. military today are better trained, equipped and prepared than “any war fighter in any other country in the history of our world,” Army Capt. Robert “Bo” Farrell of Hamburg told veterans and their families Sunday, Nov. 5.

”They have been taught avionics, chemistry and ballistics to operate and maintain some of the most advanced military equipment ever designed by the hands and minds of men,” said Farrell, grand marshal of the 23rd annual Salute to Military Veterans at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

”They use their body like a weapon and a weapon like part of their body. They can take a life or save a life because of how remarkably well-trained they are.”

Today, deployments are six to 12 months long and the average time that members of the military spend away from their families even when not deployed is two to five months a year, he said.

”With the profession not being your average 9 to 5, in most cases, service members are away from their spouses and children for periods at a time even while living under the same roof.”

Farrell, who enlisted in the Army in May 2008, pointed out that the average age of young Americans serving in the military today is about 20 1/2 years, 10 1/2 months older than when their grandparents served.

The average age of Americans using Veterans Affairs assistance today is 58, with the largest group from age 45 to 64, he noted.

He urged the audience to listen to veterans, “hear their story, indulge in conversation and gain a better understanding” of their sacrifices.

“Sometimes, the best way to assist someone in a time of need is by simply having an open ear, an open mind and a smile.”

The ceremony in the Richards Building followed a parade that included veterans on foot, on motorcycles and in classic cars along with the Newton High School marching band, musicians from the Rory O’Moore School of Pipes & Drums, and members of community organizations.

The event was organized by the county Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services and the county “Salute to Veterans” Committee.

County Clerk Jeffrey Parrott was master of ceremonies for the parade and ceremony, which include songs performed by members of the High Point Regional High School chorus.

Army veterans Frank Arminio and Herman Terpstra conducted a brief POW and MIA ceremony to remember those who did not return from the front.

Brooklynn Davis and Carter Barbara, both students at Frankford Township School, read their essays, which were chosen as winners of the annual Lt. Col. Ernest M. Kosa Memorial Essay Contest.

Nicolas Pacheco, a student at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, won a contest for his design of a veterans pin. Pins with his design were handed out at the end of the event.