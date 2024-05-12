Volunteers needed for Lake Hopatcong Block Party

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is calling for volunteers to support the Lake Hopatcong Block Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing.

The annual lakeside event celebrates Lake Hopatcong and kicks off the summer season.

”Community support fuels the success of the Lake Hopatcong Block Party each year,” said Lee Moreau, co-planner of the event. “We’re calling on our neighbors to join us in making this year’s event unforgettable by volunteering and being a part of the excitement.”

Event organizers aim to accommodate 4,000 guests and host 200 vendors.

”Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new people, learn new skills and give back to the community,” said Judy Caruso, volunteer coordinator. “We have a variety of tasks available to suit everyone’s interests and abilities.”

Volunteers will be scheduled into four-hour shifts, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. Assistance also is needed for setup on Friday, May 17. Tasks include helping with parking; assisting vendors; welcoming guests; and setting up tables, chairs and tents.

”This event offers an ideal chance for students, clubs, companies and others to achieve their community service goals,” said Caitlin Doran, development director at the Lake Hopatcong Foundation. “Where else can you give back while enjoying a day lakeside at Hopatcong State Park?”

Interested individuals are asked to register online at lakehopatcongfoundation.org/blockparty and attend an on-site training session Thursday evening, May 16, where they may pick up a free volunteer T-shirt.