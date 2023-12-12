Vreeland named Realtor of the Year

Pam Vreeland, a Sparta Realtor with Realty Executives Exceptional, was named Realtor of the Year.

The award was announced Nov. 1 at Farmstead Golf & Country Club during the annual breakfast meeting of the Sussex County Association of Realtors.

The criteria for selecting the Realtor of the Year includes spirit; involvement with the local, state and national Association of Realtors; business accomplishments; community service; and humanitarian services.

In presenting the award to Vreeland, association president Sandra Gardner pointed out that spirit involves high principles to the regulations of the Realtors’ code of ethics, someone who is highly respected by the general public as well as their peers, and someone who continues to educate themselves in their practice.

“Realtor spirit is more than just a set of values, it is a way of life. Pam is the perfect example of what Realtor spirit is: dedication to the furtherance of good real estate practice, completing an advanced real estate leadership course, mentoring new Realtors along with always giving a helping hand or offering advice to those in need,” she said.

“Over the years, Pam has dedicated countless hours to the Sussex County Association of Realtors, serving on its board of directors, involved with numerous committees, bringing new ideas and always giving a helping hand where needed.”

Vreeland has assisted with applying for grants, fundraising for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and helping with blood drives. She has dedicated many years to the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, serving as a trustee.

Two years ago, she and her husband, Mark, bought a farm, where they work with Aeroflex Equine Therapy, which rents part of the farm to offer therapy through animals for mental health, trauma, autism and special needs.

Recently, she became president of the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, where she promotes its mission of partnering with people in the community to help them build or improve a place they can call home.

Vreeland was scheduled to be honored Dec. 5 at the Realtors Triple Play Convention in Atlantic City.