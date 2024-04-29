Wild West City reopens this weekend

Wild West City plans to switch its focus with the seasons this year.

The Western-themed amusement park’s opens for the season May 4-5.

It has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades with live action-packed shows, train and stagecoach rides, demonstrations, historical exhibits, music, special events and an opportunity to mingle with cowboys and cowgirls in “Dodge City.”

This year, Wild West City will take on different themes, beginning with Spring Bonanza, then Summer Stampede, Fall Harvest and culminating with Haunted Wild West in October.

During Spring Bonanza, visitors may meet new characters in mini skits and tempt their taste buds with a new seasonal food and beverage menu in the Golden Nugget Saloon.

During the Summer Stampede, visitors may help the marshal track down outlaws or stop at the park’s newest attraction, the Cowboy Corral, where they can test their skills or learn how to rope like a cowboy. Soda floats, ice cream and other sweets are sold at Pilsner’s Candy Shoppe.

During Fall Harvest, events, such as Cowgirl Day and Scouts Weekend, are planned. There will be pumpkin delights, fall picking, and warm apple cider or fall-crafted bar beverages in the Golden Nugget Saloon.

Haunted Wild West, on weekends in October, features classic Wild West City shows with a Halloween twist. Meet characters, such as the Wicked Witch and Headless Horseman. The Haunted Train Ride and Haunted Walking Trail feature a storyline and jump scares set in an eerie western town.

Posse memberships are offered for frequent visitors. They include unlimited visits throughout the 2024 season, admission to all special event days, bring a friend ticket, souvenir cup, and discounts at food and retail shops.

Wild West City offers special days during the year, such as National Day of the Cowboy and Cowgirl, Civil War re-enactments, and Native American events. Discounts are available on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Scout weekends.

Tickets may be purchased online at wildwestcity.com