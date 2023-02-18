Winter4Kids to honor Oroho tonight

Winter4Kids will honor state Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24, at an event Saturday, Feb. 18 at Perona Farms, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover.

The cocktail reception is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with the program and entertainment beginning at 8 p.m.

The nonprofit organization, based at the National Winter Activity Center in Vernon, said Oroho was an early advocate of its program, which provides healthy meals, equipment and mentoring and uses winter activities to change the lives of children who traditionally don’t have access to them.

“Senator Oroho’s dedication to Winter4Kids has helped us change the lives of 10,955 kids since our first year in 2015. By 2027, we will be serving 11,000 kids per year.”

Proceeds of the event will be used to expand access to Winter4Kids to more students.

Tickets are $200. For information, go online to https://www.classy.org/event/winter4kids-hero-award/e460186