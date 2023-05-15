Wolf to lead Center for Prevention & Counseling

The Center for Prevention & Counseling (CFPC) has named Michele Wolf as its new executive director.

She will take over for CFPC’s current executive director, Becky Carlson, who retires June 30 after 23 years with the agency.

In the new job, Wolf will oversee the daily operations of CFPC, develop and implement strategic initiatives, and ensure that the organization continues to provide high-quality programs and services to the community.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Center for Prevention & Counseling and working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals. CFPC’s mission and values resonate deeply with my personal beliefs,” she said.

“My extensive experience working with those who have suffered from trauma has driven my interest in helping to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction. I am eager to bring my trauma-informed lens to the center to build on its decades of excellent work. I am committed to advancing the center’s mission of promoting healthy living and supporting individuals and families through preventing, treating, and reducing substance misuse and addiction in Sussex County.”

She brings more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with a focus on sexual assault and domestic violence as well as experience as a mental health therapist and a passion for advocating for underserved communities.

CFPC board president Cecelia Clayton said, “We are thrilled to welcome Michele Wolf as our new executive director. Her extensive experience, advocacy work and passion for educating the community will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

Wolf has been executive director of the Victims’ Intervention Program (VIP), a nonprofit organization in Honesdale, Pa., for the past 26 years. She led a team of professionals in providing critical crisis intervention and counseling services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims.

Under her leadership, VIP grew from a budget of less than $100,000 and five employees to a budget of $2.1 million and 23 employees. She also expanded the agency’s service area to include another county and developed an emergency shelter, a civil-legal representation project and a long-term housing program.

Wolf holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Juniata College in Huntington, Pa., and a master’s in psychology from Towson State University in Towson, Md.

She strongly advocates for underserved populations and is highly active in two state coalitions’ Legislative and Public Policy Committees. She has worked with legislators on bills for victims’ rights and funding for agencies, particularly those in rural areas.