Workshop tonight on road safety

Residents are invited to attend a public workshop to help shape strategies to improve road safety in Sussex County.

The workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 3 in the commissioners meeting room at the county Administrative Center, 1 Spring St., Newton.

The county is developing a Local Safety Action Plan (LSAP), which will look at safety concerns on roads in the 24 municipalities.

The project is one of eight being completed with funding from the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority.

The LSAP will help county and local governments identify and prioritize safety improvements to reduce crashes that result in deaths and serious injuries.

Data on such crashes that occurred in Sussex County from 2017 to 2021 is available online at sussex-county-lsap-njtpa2.hub.arcgis.com