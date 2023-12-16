Wreaths Across America ceremonies today

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

After wreaths are presented to represent the branches of the U.S. military, families and volunteers will lay wreaths on every grave at the cemetery.

Members of a Hardyston Girl Scout troop are participating as part of their Silver Award project.

Another Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon the same day at the Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St.

It is sponsored by the Sussex County Historical Society.

Parking is available in the old McGuire lot courtesy of Sussex County Community College.