YMCA kicks off fundraising campaign Monday

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps are launching their annual fundraising campaign and inviting the community to attend a kick-off event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at Fairview Lake, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

The next day, the Sussex County YMCA is launching its annual fundraising campaign during a celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at the Y, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for children and adults in the community to access programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

On Sunday, join Y staff and partners at Fairview Lake for free activities, including:

• Camp activities.

• Arctic Plunge (watch or add the option to take a plunge to your registration).

• Chili Cook-Off (bring your chili or help choose a winner).

• Silent auction.

RSVP online at www.fairviewlakeymca.org/community or call 973-383-9282.

On Monday, join Y members and staff for fun, food and fellowship and to hear from special guests. RSVP online at givebutter.com/scy or call 973-758-9039.

To meet the growing number of requests for financial assistance in 2024, the Y hopes to raise $310,000 through its “Lights, Camera, Action” campaign so more families can participate in programs, such as summer camp, regardless of their ability to pay.

“By giving to the Y, you can help our community grow stronger and empower others to reach their potential,” said Sussex County Y executive director Corey Brown. “As requests for financial assistance rise, we will continue to meet that need, and we’re thankful for our members, donors, partners and all those who support our mission.”

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes Fairview Lake YMCA Camps and the Sussex County Y.

“In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors - all to create a better us.”

During the past year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the Sussex County Y to:

• Give 115 children a summer camp experience.

• Provide financial aid to one in four children in the summer camps.

• Provide access to swim programming for 74 children and adults.

• Provide financial assistance to 84 families in need of child care and after-school care.

• Award more than $276,641 in aid to friends, neighbors and families.

For information about the Y’s work and to donate, go online to givebutter.com/SCY