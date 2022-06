William and Edna (Masker) Graham will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2022. They were married in Newton in 1972. They have two children: Dawn Leahy (Tim) of Fredon and Bill Graham (Vicky) of Los Angeles, Calif. They have four grandchildren: Ben, Abby, Brendan and Kaila. The couple have lived throughout Sussex County all their lives and currently reside in Newton.