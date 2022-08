Lisa and Russ Frignoca of Sparta, NJ, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Melissa Frignoca to Eric Stamm, son of Debbie Fitzgerald, of Sparta, NJ, and Randy Stamm, of Aiken, SC. Melissa is a graduate of Montclair State University. Eric is soon to graduate from Clemson University. Both attended Sparta High School and currently reside in Savannah, Georgia.