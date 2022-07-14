Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta awards scholarships

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) recently announced that two scholarships, each in the amount of $1,250, have been awarded to local female graduating high school seniors: Sarah Bargfrede and Zoe Rizzo.

According to JWCS, both students have dedicated countless hours volunteering in school and in their community. They also both excelled in their academic careers. Bargfrede, a Sparta High School graduate, will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall and will be pursuing a degree in computer science. Rizzo went to Pope John XXIII Regional High School and is enrolling at Rochester Institute of Technology.

JWCS selects students based primarily on their service to their community and school. This year, these two applicants stood out among a competitive selection of prospective winners who volunteered their time to local, state, national and international organizations.

JWCS is comprised of women from Sparta and the surrounding area “who have come together as friends to foster goodwill while organizing events and activities that bring our community together.”

Each year JWCS raises and distributes thousands of dollars to local organizations and charities. To learn about JWCS membership, visit jwcsparta.org, find the group on social media, or email jwcsparta@gmail.com.