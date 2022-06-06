x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Announcements

Kittatinny grad honored by U.S. Naval Academy

Tyler Sweatt, a KRHS 2021 grad, had been honored with a Leadership Award for his success as a plebe in the U.S. Naval Academy.

Newton /
| 06 Jun 2022 | 04:14
    Tyler Sweatt makes a name for himself as the U.S. Naval Academy.
    Tyler Sweatt makes a name for himself as the U.S. Naval Academy. ( Thomas Sweatt)
    Tyler Sweatt’s Leadership Award from the Commandant of Midshipmen for The Superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
    Tyler Sweatt’s Leadership Award from the Commandant of Midshipmen for The Superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. ( Thomas Sweatt)

Tyler Sweatt of Hampton Township, NJ, was recently awarded the Leadership Award from the Commandant of Midshipmen for The Superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the only award given to a Plebe, also known as a new cadet to a military academy.

As a plebe in his first semester, he ranked first, in Company 27, and made the Superintendent’s list. Then later as a plebe in his second semester, he ranked third, in Company 27, on the Superintendent’s list.

During his time at Kittatinny Regional High School, he was named Kittatinny’s Pass It Along Scholar-Athlete of the Year, awarded First Team All-State in football and a U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic honoree in 2021.