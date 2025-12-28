Petrucci–McGuire wedding celebrated at Somerset Park

Kristen Petrucci and Sean McGuire were united in marriage at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, N.J. The bride is the daughter of Maryann and John Petrucci of Sparta, N.J. She is a graduate of Sparta High School and earned her degree in Music Education from Ithaca College. Kristen is currently employed as a Middle School Music Teacher and High School Theater Director with the Mountain Lakes Board of Education in Mountain Lakes, N.J. She is also enrolled at Montclair State University to earn her Masters Degree in Educational Leadership. The groom is the son of Marianne and Michael McGuire of Pine Brook, N.J. He is a graduate of Montville High School and received both his bachelor and masters degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rowan University. Sean is employed as a Forward Deployed Software Engineer with Optura based in Nashville, TN.After their honeymoon to Barbados, the couple now resides in Ledgewood, N.J., and plan to live there until they find their forever home in New Jersey.